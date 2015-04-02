MUMBAI, April 2 The Reserve Bank of India's net
forward dollar book rose by $260 million for up to one-year
maturities in February, compared with a net fall of $1.27
billion in the previous month, according to Reuters calculations
based on data from the central bank's website.
The central bank is letting maturing part of its forward
dollar liabilities in February, which could have led to an
overall rise in the forwards position month-on-month, dealers
said.
The central bank may have also bought some fresh forwards to
contain a strong rupee, which moved in a 61.55-62.47
per dollar band in February.
Dollar purchases pushed up foreign exchange reserves to
$338.08 billion in February from $327.88 billion in January,
dealers added.
The RBI's net forward outstanding position for up to one
year maturities was $31.8 billion as of February-end compared
with $31.54 billion in January, according to the calculations.
The total short position in the up to one-year forwards
market was $4.12 billion as of the end of February, little
changed from $4.16 billion in January. The total long position
was $35.92 billion versus $35.7 billion.
The aggregate short positions in forwards for more than one
year maturities stood at $25.97 billion, the RBI data showed.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)