MUMBAI Oct 10 The Reserve Bank of India net sold $511 million in the spot foreign exchange market in August, with a purchase of $3.964 billion and sale of $4.475 billion, according to data published in the central bank's bulletin.

In July, the RBI net bought $5.45 billion in the spot forex market.

The RBI's forward dollar outstanding was $5.82 billion in August compared with $5.40 billion in July.

The central bank added a net $427 million of up to one-year forwards in August, sharply lower than $5.5 billion the previous month, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the central bank's website released last week. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)