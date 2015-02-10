MUMBAI Feb 10 The Indian central bank net bought $6.7 billion in the spot foreign exchange market in December, compared with $3.08 billion in November, according to its bulletin published on Tuesday.

The total net forward position at end-December stood at $6.85 billion compared with $13.24 billion in November, data showed.

The fall in its forward dollar outstanding shows the central bank is taking delivery of its forwards book. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)