The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seal is pictured on a gate outside the RBI headquarters in Mumbai October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) relaxed rules for foreign investors in exchange-traded currency derivatives by increasing the trading limits allowed without an underlying exposure for the USD/INR pair to $15 million per exchange from $10 million earlier.

The RBI also said that foreign portfolio investors can take long or short positions of up to $5 million in Euro/INR, GBP/INR, JPY/INR pairs in exchange traded derivatives.

The central bank also permitted importers to hedge up to 100 percent of their eligible limit in the exchange-traded market compared with 50 percent earlier.

(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Rafael Nam)