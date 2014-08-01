MUMBAI, Aug 1 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $320.56 billion as of July 25, compared with $317.85 billion in the week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund. FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- July 25 July 18 July 26 2014 2014 2013 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 293,784 291,051 252,051 Gold 20,635 20,635 21,556 SDRs 4,438 4,451 4,374 Reserve Tranche Position 1,707 1,713 2,183 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 320,564 317,850 280,163 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)