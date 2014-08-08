MUMBAI, Aug 8 India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $319.99 billion as of August 1, compared with $320.56 billion the week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund. FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Aug 1 July 25 Aug 2 2014 2014 2013 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 292,693 293,784 249,896 Gold 21,174 20,635 20,747 SDRs 4,422 4,438 4,353 Reserve Tranche Position 1,701 1,707 2,172 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 319,990 320,564 277,168 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)