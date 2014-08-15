MUMBAI, Aug 15 India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $319.35 billion as of Aug. 8, compared with $319.99 billion the week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund. FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Aug 8 Aug 1 Aug 9 2014 2014 2013 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 292,046 292,693 251,349 Gold 21,174 21,174 20,747 SDRs 4,425 4,422 4,398 Reserve Tranche Position 1,702 1,701 2,107 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 319,347 319,990 278,602 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)