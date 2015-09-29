NEW DELHI, Sept 29 Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Tuesday he would reassess the official gross domestic product forecast for Asia's third-largest economy in the current fiscal year that ends next March.

The government now forecasts that the economy would achieve real growth of around 8 percent in the 2015/16 fiscal year. The pace of growth slowed by more than expected to 7 percent in the quarter to June. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Malini Menon; Editing by Douglas Busvine)