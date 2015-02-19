MUMBAI Feb 19 An overnight move by the Reserve
Bank of India to ease gold import and lending norms for banks is
set to trigger gains in shares of jewellery makers, as well as
shares of lenders which accept gold as collateral.
Traders said on Thursday that shares of Federal Bank
, Muthoot Finance Ltd as well as Mannapuram
Finance Ltd were being closely watched after the RBI
late on Wednesday allowed banks to lend against gold, lifting a
ban imposed in end-June 2013.
"Gold-related stocks would gain. It also shows RBI's comfort
due to rising forex reserves," said Deven Choksey, managing
director, K R Choksey Securities in Mumbai.
The central bank also clarified that so-called star or
premier trading houses would be allowed to import gold without
any end use restrictions, two months after it scrapped a rule on
exporting 20 percent of total gold imports.
"All sale of gold domestically will, however, be against
upfront payments. Banks are free to grant gold metal loans," the
RBI said.
Reuters had earlier reported the central bank would tweak
gold import rules for star trading houses through a circular.
India kept its current account deficit in
check between July and September despite easing curbs on gold
imports, thanks to a sharp increase in foreign investments and
cheaper oil.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by
Anupama DWivedi)