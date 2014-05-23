MUMBAI May 23 The Indian government did not have any outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended May 16, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

It also did not have any outstanding loans in the previous week.

State governments borrowed 6.65 billion rupees ($113.7 million) under loans and advances from the RBI in the week ended May 16, compared with 11.53 billion rupees a week earlier, the release showed. ($1 = 58.51 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)