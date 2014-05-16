MUMBAI May 16 The Indian government did not
have any outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and
means advances in the week ended May 9, according to the Reserve
Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on
Friday.
It also did not have any outstanding loans in the previous
week.
State governments borrowed 11.53 billion rupees ($194.94
million) under loans and advances from the RBI in the week ended
May 9, compared with 1.77 billion rupees the previous week, the
release showed.
($1 = 59.1450 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)