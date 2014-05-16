MUMBAI May 16 The Indian government did not have any outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended May 9, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

It also did not have any outstanding loans in the previous week.

State governments borrowed 11.53 billion rupees ($194.94 million) under loans and advances from the RBI in the week ended May 9, compared with 1.77 billion rupees the previous week, the release showed. ($1 = 59.1450 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)