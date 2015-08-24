Aug 24 GOVT SURPLUS CASH BALANCE AS ON DATE FOR AUCTION (bln rupees) 218.85 21/08 300.90 20/08 300.90 19/08 300.90 17/08 294.15 14/08 -- 13/08 -- 12/08 -- 11/08 -- 10/08 -- 07/08 -- 06/08 -- 05/08 -- 04/08 -- 03/08 32.36 31/07 112.05 30/07 65.53 29/07 90.33 28/07 150.44 27/07 219.46 24/07 223.37 23/07 211.39 22/07 137.47 21/07 115.14 20/07 57.04 17/07 13.46 16/07 -- 15/07 37.55 14/07 103.41 13/07 32.50 10/07 51.27 09/07 59.42 08/07 -- 07/07 -- 06/07 -- 03/07 -- 02/07 343.77 01/07 538.94 30/06 585.79 29/06 590.11 26/06 646.75 25/06 515.67 24/06 554.58 23/06 555.26 22/06 452.54 19/06 437.24 18/06 452.87 17/06 80.95 16/06 35.38 15/06 -- 12/06 345.72 11/06 350.26 10/06 415.68 09/06 199.22 08/06 345.62 05/06 434.79 04/06 524.42 03/06 698.48 02/06 749.22 01/06 749.22 29/05 935.21 28/05 887.66 27/05 900.45 26/05 929.24 25/05 879.43 22/05 935.13 21/05 870.04 20/05 891.62 19/05 983.52 18/05 864.03 15/05 880.87 14/05 935.81 13/05 968.45 12/05 957.75 11/05 811.04 08/05 752.15 07/05 675.77 06/05 718.33 05/05 * Source text: (bit.ly/1I6fZil) (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)