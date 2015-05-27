TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $12 mln to $16,062 mln in week ending April 28

Karachi, May 4 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increase $12 million to $16,062 million in the week ending April 28, compared to $16,416 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 28 Held by the State $16,062 mln $16,050.1 mln -8 Bank of Pakistan Held by $4,943.2 mln $5,100.7 mln -3.0 commercial