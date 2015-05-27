US STOCKS-Tech, energy stocks weigh on Wall Street
* Indexes down: 0.16 pct, S&P 0.02 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
May 27 GOVT SURPLUS CASH BALANCE AS ON DATE FOR AUCTION (bln rupees) 900.45 26/05 929.24 25/05 879.43 22/05 935.13 21/05 870.04 20/05 891.62 19/05 983.52 18/05 864.03 15/05 880.87 14/05 935.81 13/05 968.45 12/05 957.75 11/05 811.04 08/05 752.15 07/05 675.77 06/05 718.33 05/05 799.41 30/04 764.14 29/04 753.91 28/04 747.82 27/04 700.57 24/04 753.83 23/04 627.37 22/04 626.15 21/04 617.21 20/04 541.85 17/04 573.53 16/04 579.27 15/04 611.63 13/04 457.69 10/04 612.63 09/04 624.49 08/04 754.57 07/04 Source text: (bit.ly/1HK1TZL) (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Indexes down: 0.16 pct, S&P 0.02 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Karachi, May 4 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increase $12 million to $16,062 million in the week ending April 28, compared to $16,416 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 28 Held by the State $16,062 mln $16,050.1 mln -8 Bank of Pakistan Held by $4,943.2 mln $5,100.7 mln -3.0 commercial