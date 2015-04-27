BRIEF-Tata Motors appoints Om Prakash Bhatt as additional & independent director
* Says approved appointment of Om Prakash Bhatt as additional and independent director Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pjIMTV) Further company coverage:
Source text: (bit.ly/1diikPO) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)
* March quarter net profit 145.5 million rupees versus profit 254.1 million rupees year ago