MUMBAI, March 2 India's central bank revised
guidelines for lending to the priority sector on Monday, with
loans to medium enterprises, sanitation and renewable energy
sectors coming under the ambit of priority sector lending.
"The target for lending to the redefined priority sector is
retained uniformly at 40 percent of adjusted net bank credit
(ANBC) or credit equivalent of off-balance sheet exposure,
whichever is higher, for all scheduled commercial banks," the
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a notification.
Foreign banks will however be given time to comply with the
revised norms, the RBI added, without specifying on a time
period.
The target for lending to the agriculture sector has been
retained at 18 percent of ANBC, but the RBI has recommended a
sub-target of 8 percent of ANBC for small and marginal farmers,
which is to be achieved in a phased manner.
The RBI's decision came a day after, and was broadly in line
with, the government's proposed changes to the priority sector
lending norms. (bit.ly/1DvbeNr)
In a note to clients on Monday, Macquarie Research termed
the priority sector recommendations "very onerous especially for
private banks."
It said although agriculture's contribution to the gross
domestic product had decreased, the priority sector lending
norms had not been revised to reflect the changing requirements,
adding there was a need to bring loans to the infrastructure
sector under the umbrella of priority sector lending.
