By Richard Valdmanis
| CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. Oct 15 India's economy will
pick up by year-end thanks to the start-up of billions of
dollars worth of stalled resource projects and a good monsoon
season that will bolster agricultural production, the head of
India's central bank said on Tuesday.
The Reserve Bank of India is due to review monetary policy
on Oct. 29, with a rising pace of inflation bolstering odds for
another central bank interest rate hike even as the economy
stumbles through its worst crisis since 1991.
"The correct question is: are you going to raise rates or
not? The answer is: I'm not going to tell you," Raghuram Rajan
told an academic audience at Harvard Business School in
Cambridge, Massachusetts.
He later said that he believed India's economic growth would
start to pick up in the fourth quarter after a commission gave
the green light to scores of resource projects that had been put
on hold during a sweeping government review of transparency and
environmental policy.
He said about half of the $115 billion worth of stalled
projects had been cleared.
"The effects of that clearance will show up toward the end
of the year. So growth will start picking up because these large
projects will start coming back onstream," he said.
He did not give a forecast for fourth-quarter growth.
"The second piece of good news is the monsoon has been very
good ... with a bountiful harvest, and with the associated
activities like animal husbandry, poultry, also picking up, you
can see a lot more value in the rural areas, which will help
sentiment and growth," he said.
India's economic growth has slowed sharply in recent years
from around 8 percent per year between 2002 and 2012 to about 5
percent in 2012-13, while its current account deficit has
ballooned and inflation has risen.
Worries over the rising pace of inflation had already led
Rajan to surprise markets last month with an interest rate hike
of 25 basis points.
Rajan said that investors were quick to blame structural
dysfunction for India's economic troubles, but that the issues
were more likely to do with the unwinding of stimulus in the
wake of the global financial crisis, policy reviews stalling
projects, and a spike-up in Indian demand for gold.
"There's a lot that is going on to fix these medium-term
problems," he said.
"If you are an outsider looking at India, learn to filter
out both the irrational exuberance and the excessive pessimism.
We're subject to both. You will become manic-depressive if you
follow our moods."
He added that the question of using interest rates to
address inflation was more complicated in India than in the
United States.
"In the U.S. you know there is a large interest
rate-sensitive sector that is going to be affected when you
raise interest rates ... But what if you have a large part of
the country that is not connected directly to the financial
system?" he said, referring to India's massive rural population.