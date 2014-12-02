NEW DELHI Dec 2 India's finance ministry said
it looked forward to the Reserve Bank of India supporting the
revival of growth and employment, after the central bank
resisted pressure on Tuesday to lower interest rates.
"The Government and RBI will work towards a monetary policy
framework that will help institutionalize the gains achieved on
the inflation front so as to reduce inflationary expectations
and further support the revival of investment and growth," a
finance ministry statement said.
Earlier, the RBI held interest rates steady, as widely
expected, at a policy review and said it could ease monetary
policy early next year provided inflationary pressures do not
reappear and the government controls the fiscal deficit.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar)