May 2 (Reuters) -

* RBI says receives 137 bids for 96.36 billion rupees at 2022 bond auction

* RBI says accepts 62 bids for 39.95 billion rupees at 2022 bond auction

* RBI says makes partial allotment of 49.36 percent on 5 bids at 2022 bond auction

* RBI says accepts all 5 non competitive bids for 54 million rupees at 2022 bond auction

* For cut-offs and detailed results of the auction, see: (Reporting by Swati Bhat)