* RBI says receives 185 bids for 163.10 billion rupees at 2027 bond auction

* RBI says accepts 65 bids for 69.83 billion rupees at 2027 bond auction

* RBI says makes partial allotment of 17.02 percent on 4 bids at 2027 bond auction

* RBI says accepts all 10 non-competitive bids for 168.2 million rupees at 2027 bond auction

* For cut-offs and detailed results of the auction, see: (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)