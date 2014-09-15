MUMBAI, Sept 15 Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Monday there was a need to change the management appointment process in public sector banks to make it more transparent.

The central bank is in talks with the government to improve governance in public sector banks, Rajan told a banking conference. He said problems that have emerged in recent bank scandals were due to outsourced project evaluation. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Writing by Gaurav Pai; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)