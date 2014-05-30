MUMBAI May 30 India's central bank on Friday said it will conduct a 4-day term reverse repo variable rate auction for 150 billion rupees ($2.54 billion) on June 2 after assessing the evolving liquidity conditions.

The Reserve Bank of India can also accept an additional 100 billion rupees under a greenshoe option, it said in a statement. ($1 = 59.0150 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Alison Williams)