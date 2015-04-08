MUMBAI, April 8 The Indian federal government's surplus cash bank balance reckoned for auction with the central bank stood at 754.57 billion rupees ($12.11 billion) as of April 7, the central bank said in a press release on Wednesday.

This is the first release of the data after the Reserve Bank of India said they will publish the amount the government keeps with the central bank for auctioning among banks for greater transparency of the interbank liquidity. ($1 = 62.3250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma and Suvashree Choudhury; Editing by Sunil Nair)