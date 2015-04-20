MUMBAI, April 20 India's central bank is working
on improving the integration between e-commerce firms and the
country's banking systems, a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank
of India (RBI) said on Monday.
"One area which we will now be looking at very closely,
which is emerging, is how to provide integration between
e-commerce platforms and banks," Deputy Governor H.R. Khan said
at a banking industry event.
India's fast growing e-commerce market is valued at about
$12 billion, however most shoppers still pay for their online
purchases through cash at the doorstep.
Khan said the central bank is also considering relaxing its
requirement for a two-step authentication process for small
transactions to make online payments smoother.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta, writing by Himank Sharma, editing
by David Evans)