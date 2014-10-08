MUMBAI Oct 8 The Indian central bank is working on allowing settlements of government bonds in the Euroclear system, the world's biggest securities settlement system, Deputy Governor H. R. Khan said at a capital markets conference in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The move is likely to make foreign investor access to the local debt market easier and help bring in larger debt inflows.

Khan also said the central bank is looking at more liberalisation under the automatic foreign direct investment route. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Himank Sharma; Writing by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)