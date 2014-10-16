HYDERABAD, India Oct 16 Reserve Bank of India
Governor Raghuram Rajan said India is seeing a pick-up in
economic growth although more could be done to support that on a
sustainable basis, while noting inflation was also easing.
"The bottom line is we do seem to be picking up on growth
and inflation is easing," he told students at a business school
in Hyderabad in southern India.
Rajan added "many" market participants were convinced that
India could hit the RBI's target of bringing down consumer
inflation to 6 percent by January
2016.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Writing by Gaurav Pai;
Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)