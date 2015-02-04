MUMBAI Feb 4 Reserve Bank of India Governor
Raghuram Rajan said on Wednesday that inflation was still a
concern but added the deflationary global environment gave the
central bank some elbow room with monetary policy.
"We still have concerns about inflation. Given the
deflationary environment elsewhere, it's actually easier for us
because we are not fighting inflation in an environment where
inflation is picking up elsewhere," Rajan said in a conference
call with analysts.
"So I think we are still in conventional monetary policy
territory."
The comments come a day after the central bank held interest
rates steady at 7.75 percent, leaving its next move probably
until after the government presents its annual budget at the end
of this month.
