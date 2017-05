MUMBAI, July 14 India's market regulator is working on a platform for reporting securitisation deals, Reserve Bank of India deputy governor R. Gandhi said on Tuesday.

Gandhi, speaking at an industry conference in Mumbai, said banks' drive to securitise priority sector loans will revive the segment.

Small finance banks are also expected to securitise their lendings to diversify balance sheets, he added. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Sunil Nair)