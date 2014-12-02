Wipro quarterly profit rises marginally, beats estimates
MUMBAI Wipro Ltd, India's third-biggest software services exporter, reported a 0.43 percent rise in quarterly profit.
NEW DELHI Finance ministry said it looked forward to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) supporting the revival of growth and employment, after the central bank resisted pressure on Tuesday to lower interest rates.
"The Government and RBI will work towards a monetary policy framework that will help institutionalize the gains achieved on the inflation front so as to reduce inflationary expectations and further support the revival of investment and growth," a finance ministry statement said.
Earlier, the RBI held interest rates steady, as widely expected, at a policy review and said it could ease monetary policy early next year provided inflationary pressures do not reappear and the government controls the fiscal deficit.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar)
PARIS Boeing is nearing a decision to launch a larger version of its 737 workhorse jet within two months to counter strong sales of the Airbus A321neo, after a breakthrough on the design for one of its parts, industry sources said.