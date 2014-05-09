ST GALLEN, Switzerland May 9 Reserve Bank of
India Governor Raghuram Rajan asserted his independence from the
government on Friday, in a defiant response to criticisms of the
central bank's hawkish stance on combating inflation.
"The key question is what kind of equation do you have with
the government? I determine monetary policy, I say what it is,"
Rajan said at a conference in St. Gallen in eastern Switzerland.
"The government can fire me, but the government does not set
monetary policy."
The RBI's governor and his deputies are appointed by the
government - but they generally enjoy latitude in policymaking.
However Rajan's focus on inflation has not been popular with the
ruling Congress party.
