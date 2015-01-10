KOLKATA Jan 10 India's state-owned banks need
to revamp the process by which they determine employees'
performance for better utilisation of talent, a deputy governor
of the central bank said on Saturday.
"Currently, the PAS (performance appraisal system) makes no
meaningful distinction between individuals for identifying or
deploying talent, skill and/or specialisation; nor does it guide
determining compensation," said Reserve Bank of India Deputy
Governor R Gandhi speaking at an industry event in the eastern
Indian city of Kolkata.
His comments come a week after Prime Minister Narendra
Modi's government convened a two-day meeting of public sector
bankers to suggest a roadmap for reforms.
More than two dozen state banks have been constrained by a
pile of bad loans and governance issues, and political
interference and union opposition have thwarted major reforms in
the industry for years.
Gandhi said there was a need to look at the holding company
structure for state own banks to improve financial stability and
to reduce state's banks dependence on the government for capital
adequacy needs.
Gandhi referred to the P J Nayak committee report released
last year that suggested the formation of a "Bank Investment
Company" to take control of the government's holding in state
owned banks.
However, he added there were "deeper ramifications" of the
report's recommendations and the issue must be looked at "from
multiple dimensions including that of the financial stability
perspective."
He also asked for consideration of the recommendations by
the Shyamala Gopinath committee, which in 2011 had suggested
that all finance companies should be converted to a new
"financial holding company (FHC)" to improve stability and
oversight.
(Reporting by Sujoy Dhar; Writing by Himank Sharma)