US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
MUMBAI Jan 15 The Reserve Bank of India cut interest rates on Thursday by 25 basis points to 7.75 percent in a surprise inter-meeting cut, yielding to growing signs of slowing inflation and a flagging recovery.
The wholesale price index for December, released on Wednesday, rose just 0.11 percent year-on-year compared with a 0.6 percent jump forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. Wholesale prices were unchanged in November.
In a statement, the RBI cited lower-than-expected inflation, weak crude prices and weak demand, as well as the government's commitment to sticking to a fiscal deficit target.
"These developments have provided headroom for a shift in the monetary policy stance," it said. (Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Douglas Busvine)
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)