By Clara Ferreira-Marques and Rafael Nam
MUMBAI Jan 15 The Reserve Bank of India
surprised markets with a 25 basis point reduction in interest
rates on Thursday and signalled it could cut further, amid signs
of cooling inflation and what it said was a government
commitment to contain the fiscal deficit.
While the early move was unexpected, aggressive reductions
in rates have been seen as likely over the course of the coming
year to help India's economy out of a rut, with growth rates
struggling to recover from their weakest levels since the 1980s.
Tumbling oil prices and lower food costs have hardened
speculation that more reductions in rates will follow, as recent
data showed subdued consumer and wholesale price increases.
Acting ahead of a scheduled RBI policy meeting on Feb. 3 and
the government's annual budget statement in late February, the
RBI cut the repo rate - its key lending rate - to
7.75 percent from 8.0 percent, where it had been for the past
year.
As a result, the reverse repo rate, the rate at which the
central bank drains excess liquidity from the banking system,
also moved down by 25 basis points to 6.75 percent.
"This demonstrates RBI's confidence in the evolving
inflation outlook and it shows that they are putting faith in
government's fiscal consolidation plan," said Radhika Rao,
economist at DBS Bank Ltd.
Investors saw RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan putting India on a
new easing cycle, as the former International Monetary Fund
chief economist ordered his first rate cut since being
appointed in August 2013.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who earlier this week had
said the time was right for lower rates, welcomed the cut and
said it would help revive capital investments.
The early rate reduction now puts the onus on the government
to make credible efforts to contain the fiscal deficit while
pursuing policies aimed at boosting investment and improving
infrastructure to fire up the economy.
In its statement, the RBI said "high quality" fiscal
consolidation and reforms to power, land, minerals and
infrastructure would be "critical" to more cuts. For a text of
the RBI statement see bit.ly/1FZh7JS
India's stock market was the second best performer in Asia
last year in dollar terms, due to investors' hopes that Prime
Minister Narendra Modi would push reforms needed to unlock
India's growth potential following his landslide election last
May.
India has posted sub-5 percent growth rates in its previous
two financial years, levels far too slow for a country with its
demographic challenges.
SUBSIDING INFLATION PRESSURES
Data released on Monday showed retail inflation
rose to 5 percent in December -- below the 5.4 percent annual
rise predicted by a Reuters poll. The RBI expects retail
inflation will hit 6 percent in March and targets a level of
below that from January next year.
Some analysts believe Rajan may have come under pressure
from the government to lower interest rates sooner than he would
have ideally chosen.
"This is a surprise move in the middle of the war on
inflation," said N.R. Bhanumurthy, a New Delhi-based economist
at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy.
"I am very surprised because it goes against the whole
current governor's philosophy that monetary policy should be
predictable. It shows the governor is very pragmatic and can
look at his own position and can change."
Key for markets now will be how quickly the effect of
Thursday's cut can boost consumption and investment.
The rate cut pushed the benchmark 10-year bond yield
to 7.65 percent, down 12 basis points on the day
and its lowest level since July 15, 2013, while stocks rallied,
with the NSE index gaining some 2.5 percent.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the one-year rate
dropped as much as 13 bps to 7.50 percent, its
lowest since July 15, 2013, which traders said priced in an
additional 100 bps in rate cuts.
The partially convertible rupee gained to as much
as 61.6450, its strongest level since Nov. 17.
Banks are likely to lower lending rates as a result of the
RBI action, but company bosses warned a 25 basis point rate cut
would not by itself get the economy growing, with many
manufacturers running with high levels of spare capacity.
"The real effect at 25 bps is not going to be very much,
however, it is the start of a cycle," said VS Parthasarathy,
chief financial officer at Mahindra & Mahindra,
India's top utility vehicle maker.
"Sometimes a stimulus is all about giving a cue... this is a
cue."
(Additional reporting by Andrew MacAskill in NEW DELHI,
Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Aman Shah in MUMBAI; Editing by
Douglas Busvine and Simon Cameron-Moore)