* RBI builds up record forex reserves of $338 billion
* Looming U.S. rate hike could prompt emerging market
sell-off
* RBI reserves considered enough to cushion India -source
* India chastened by capital flight in 2013 "taper tantrum"
By Suvashree Choudhury and Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, March 19 Chastened by a tumble in the
rupee in 2013 at the prospect of tighter U.S. monetary policy,
India has built up record foreign exchange reserves of nearly
$340 billion to insulate the economy from capital flight as the
United States prepares to lift interest rates.
Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan has long
warned of the risk to emerging economies when the U.S. Federal
Reserve makes the first rise in its zero percent interest rates
since the 2008 financial crisis.
He has also been actively buying dollars, helped by a net
inflow of $54 billion of foreign money since the start of 2014,
which has driven shares to record highs and pushed bond yields
sharply lower.
The central bank's intervention has seen reserves rise by
about a quarter since the end of 2013 to $338 billion and headed
off a sharp appreciation in the rupee. That gives him the
firepower to limit a slide in the rupee and any dislocation in
domestic markets if foreign money rushes out.
"As of now, we have accumulated enough reserves," said a
policy maker familiar with the RBI's thinking.
"The Governor has created that space to face a U.S. rate
hike," he added. "Adding to reserves was an objective last year.
This year it is more to contain volatility."
Those preparations look set to be tested in the coming
months after the Fed removed a reference to being "patient" on
interest rates from its policy statement on Wednesday, paving
the way for a hike within months, though it also signalled it
was in no rush to push borrowing costs higher.
In 2013, when he was an economic adviser to the Indian
finance ministry, Rajan witnessed firsthand the perils of being
unprepared, when concerns about the Fed scaling back its
monetary stimulus sparked a "taper tantrum" that roiled emerging
markets, saddling India with its worst market turmoil in more
than two decades.
India's central bank and finance ministry were seen by
markets as unprepared and hesitant in their initial reaction.
Rajan, formerly chief economist at the International
Monetary Fund, was credited with a key role in rescuing India
from that crisis with measures that helped stem foreign selling.
Rajan said on Wednesday India now had "comfortable" FX
reserves and its current account deficit was under control.
INDIA SHINING
India has seen a resurgence in investor popularity since the
election of a reform-minded government under Prime Minister
Narendra Modi, helped by improving economic fundamentals and the
RBI's efforts to curb inflation.
It also imposed curbs on gold imports in 2013, a measure
that, combined with the slump in crude prices, helped
substantially narrow the country's current account deficit.
India has subsequently attracted more foreign capital than
the "Fragile Five" countries to which it is often compared, but
the RBI considers such inflows a double-edged sword, since they
leave it at the whim of global investors
India saw net foreign investments of nearly $20 billion in
2007, ahead of the global financial crisis, only to see
investors pull out $9.4 billion the next year.
And in 2013, $8 billion flowed out of its debt markets,
sending the rupee to a record low of 68.85 per dollar in August.
As a result, Rajan has pushed hard to build up currency
reserves, which had fallen as low as $274.8 billion in September
2013, enough to account for just under seven months of imports,
the lowest import cover since 1996.
With the rupee about 10 percent above the 2013 low, the
governor can keep adding to those reserves by buying dollars,
analysts say.
"The RBI enjoys pretty decent headroom in terms of the
intervention they can do," said Siddhartha Sanyal, chief India
economist for Barclays.
(Writing by Rafael Nam; Editing by Will Waterman)