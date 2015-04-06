MUMBAI, April 7 India's central bank is expected
to keep its benchmark interest rate on hold at 7.50 percent at a
policy review on Tuesday, while signalling that it could act
swiftly to lower rates further if inflation stays within its
target.
This year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already cut
the repo rate twice, by 25 basis points each time,
in a bid to bolster economic growth. Neither reduction took
place during a regular policy review.
"Having cut rates in mid-March and mid-January, a pause may
be warranted to reassess the outlook on inflation," said Gaurav
Kapur, senior economist at Royal Bank of Scotland in Mumbai.
The RBI rates on the back of easing inflation. The consumer
price index rose 5.37 percent in February, marking
a fifth consecutive month of staying within the RBI's target of
2 to 6 percent.
Earlier-than-expected rainfall in parts of the country have
pushed up prices of winter crops, such as wheat and pulses,
which could make the RBI cautious over the outlook for
inflation. The RBI's wariness will also be heightened by any
rebound in crude oil prices due to tensions in the Middle East.
Only nine of the 40 economists surveyed by Reuters expect
the RBI to cut rates on Tuesday, but most expect at least a 25
bps cut by the end of June.
Those analysts reckoning on a rate cut later this month,
instead of at a policy review in June, are expecting inflation
to remain within target when the next data is released on April
13.
Beyond the outlook for inflation, the RBI has also made rate
cuts contingent on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government
containing its fiscal deficit and passing economic reforms.
Lower Indian interest rates would help stop the rupee
from strengthening further against other currencies
whose central banks are cutting interest rates.
A surge in foreign investment flows into India has pushed up
the rupee, raising worries about sudden, destabilising outflows
should the Federal Reserve start raising U.S. interest rates
later this year, as is widely expected.
Analysts expect any dovish statement from the RBI to be
accompanied by more pressure on commercial banks to lower their
lending rates. Only a few reduced rates after the previous
central bank cuts, raising concerns about the transmission of
monetary policy actions to the broader economy.
Although markets have speculated that the RBI could cut the
cash reserve ratio (CRR) - the portion of deposits
that lenders must keep with the central bank - to boost banks
lending capacity, few analysts believe the RBI would resort to
such a blunt tool.
(Reporting by Rafael Nam and Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing
by Simon Cameron-Moore)