(Updates with details, background)
By Suvashree Choudhury
CHENNAI May 22 India's central bank governor
Raghuram Rajan said on Friday the country has built up layers of
defences against volatile capital flows in financial markets by
building up its foreign exchange reserves, improving its
economy, and focusing on economic growth.
Rajan took the helm of the Reserve Bank of India in
September 2013, when the country was in the midst of its worst
currency turmoil in more than two decades as foreign investors
were selling heavily because of concerns about India's low
currency reserves and a record high current account deficit.
But India is now widely seen as less vulnerable to outflows
as the RBI has steadily built up its currency reserves, which
hit a record high of $353.88 billion as of May 15.
The economy is also starting to show signs of improvement,
with some analysts expecting growth to surpass China's this
year. India is due to report gross domestic product growth data
next week.
At the same time, government measures to curb gold imports
and slumping oil prices have sharply narrowed the country's
current account deficit, with analysts expecting a surplus in
the January-March quarter.
"The first layer of defence against volatile capital is our
good macro economic environment," Rajan said, speaking at an
academic institute in the southern city of Chennai.
"The second thing which gives us protection is our
reserves," he added. "The third layer of protection, I think,
would be growth. We can show strong growth going forward.
People want to come in, people want to invest."
However, Rajan also said that building foreign exchange
reserves "beyond a point" is equivalent to intervention.
"Some exchange rate intervention for precautionary purposes
is necessary. You need to build reserves if you are an emerging
market, but beyond a certain point it probably is direct
intervention."
On Friday Rajan also said that the World Bank and Asian
Development bank should be ready to bring in long-term risk
capital for infrastructure projects in emerging markets.
The China-backed Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank) is
expected to launch by year-end with an aim to provide long term
infrastructure funding for its emerging market members,
providing competition to the World Bank and the ADB.
(Writing by Himank Sharma; Editing by Hugh Lawson)