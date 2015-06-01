* RBI expected to cut repo rate by 25 bps to 7.25 pct
* Bankers call for measures to ease liquidity
* RBI language seen measured ahead of weak monsoon rains
By Rafael Nam and Suvashree Choudhury
MUMBAI, June 1 The Reserve Bank of India is set
to cut interest rates on Tuesday for the third time this year as
inflation has eased enough to allow the central bank to provide
more help for an economy seen struggling with patchy economic
growth.
India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world,
outstripping China, but economists say the data is not
consistent with other indicators showing slack in Asia's third
largest economy.
A Reuters poll showed 35 of 48 economists expected the RBI
to cut the repo lending rate by a quarter
percentage point to 7.25 percent after lowering it by the same
amount in January and again in March. Three expected a 50 basis
point cut.
A rate cut would need to be accompanied by steps to boost
liquidity, according to bankers who say tight cash conditions
are preventing them from lowering lending rates.
Still, the RBI could temper any action with measured
language, given concerns about lower-than-expected rainfall in
the monsoon season and uncertainty about when the U.S. Federal
Reserve will start raising interest rates.
The RBI has also made rate cuts contingent on government
action to deliver substantial reforms, such as fixing the
country's creaky infrastructure. That has sparked uncertainty
now that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration is
struggling to pass major measures through parliament.
"We expect the RBI to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points,
but the tone of the statement will be cautious on the inflation
trajectory," said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, State Bank of India's
chief economic adviser.
Since the RBI held rates steady at its last policy review in
early April, consumer price inflation has eased to a four-month
low of 4.87 percent, in line with the RBI's mid-term targets.
Analysts argue inflation data should give the RBI enough
comfort to cut rates again and reverse the three rate hikes
delivered by Governor Raghuram Rajan from September 2013 to
January 2014 when India was suffering from double-digit
inflation.
Instead, economists say bolstering growth should become the
bigger imperative given dismal corporate earnings, weak
industrial activity, and an elusive recovery in bank credit.
India's economy grew 7.5 percent in the January-March
quarter from a year earlier - faster than China's 7 percent
expansion - but economists have raised questions about the
accuracy of a new method to measure economic
activity.
Further rate cuts would put India in a similar monetary path
to China, which earlier this month cut interest rates for the
third time in six months.
Bankers are also lobbying for smaller measures to free up
cash in the financial system, including easing the amount of
funds that must be locked up at the RBI every day.
Rajan has expressed frustration that banks have yet to
substantially cut their lending rates, disrupting monetary
policy transmission.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)