By Suvashree Choudhury
MUMBAI Oct 19 India's central bank governor
urged the International Monetary Fund on Monday to play an
active role in questioning the stimulus policies of developed
economies and called on emerging markets to have a bigger voice
in global debates.
Raghuram Rajan, a former chief economist of the IMF, said
developed countries were adopting monetary policies without
consideration for the negative impact they have on the global
economy and he noted emerging markets were engaging in currency
intervention that sparked competitive devaluations.
In a speech ahead of a G20 summit in Turkey next month,
Rajan said it was time for policymakers, led by the IMF, to
address these "extreme" policies, otherwise "we have to worry
where this ends."
"The IMF has been sitting on the sidelines and applauding
these kinds of policies right from when they have been
initiated, and hasn't really questioned the value of these
kinds of policies," he told a G20 consultation meeting.
"We can do better," he said, calling on emerging markets to
push back against such policies.
Rajan did not single out any one country, but he has emerged
as a leading critic of ultra-loose monetary policies and those
that he says have purposefully pushed down their currencies to
gain a competitive advantage.
Some central banks, including those in the United States and
the euro zone, adopted so-called quantitative easing policies to
counter the global financial crisis. After cutting rates to
zero, they pumped cash into their economies to try to revive
economic activity. The United States is now considering raising
interest rates for the first time since 2006.
Indian media has speculated that Rajan could be a contender
to head the IMF after the five-year term of the current head,
Christine Lagarde, ends in 2016. Rajan denies any interest in
the position and his three-year tenure at the RBI doesn't end
until September 2016.
Since his RBI appointment in 2013, Rajan has called on
emerging markets to have a bigger voice globally, including at
the IMF. Otherwise, industrialised economies will always lead
the debate, he says.
Rajan said it was critical emerging markets develop more
capable economists, who can help steer discussions among
policymakers globally.
"We must, across the emerging world, realise that some of
the reasons why global governance seems to be against us is we
are not putting enough resources into this," he said.
"Yes, we go to our think tanks, etc. But we don't have
people working in government who have that kind of training,
that kind of capacity," he added.
(Additional reporting by Swati Bhat; Writing by Rafael Nam;
Editing by Neil Fullick)