MUMBAI Nov 5 India's central bank governor
Raghuram Rajan said on Thursday that he was comfortable with
current interest rates of 6.75 percent but would stay
"accommodative".
Rajan was speaking in a televised debate with the
government's chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian, who
prodded the RBI governor to take into account wholesale price
inflation in monetary policy decisions.
Wholesale inflation fell for an 11th consecutive month in
September, leading to calls for the RBI to cut interest rates
even further after already easing them by 125 basis points to
6.75 percent so far this year, including a larger-than-expected
50 bps cut in late September.
In a friendly exchange between the two on the NDTV news
channel, Rajan reiterated his view that consumer inflation was a
more appropriate measure given its higher weighting of food
prices and services. He also noted he was "comfortable with
where we are" in terms of interest rates.
Subramanian interceded, gently pressing Rajan to do more on
rate cuts.
"What he's saying is that RBI is open to more (rate cuts),"
Subramanian said, turning to Rajan. "He's open, and as more data
comes along on prices and how the economy is doing he will
consider it, but he's basically accommodative."
To which Rajan quipped: "I agree with the word
accommodative."
Rajan and the government have enjoyed a respectful
relationship, although there have been differences between the
two sides. The RBI is not statutorily independent from the
government, although its central bankers enjoy broad autonomy.
Subramanian and Rajan also expressed differing views on
foreign capital, with the chief economic adviser saying India
needed to be "much more careful" of "speculative capital."
The RBI governor, however, responded by saying he was "much
more open to the idea that foreign capital is beneficial."
Subramanian also prodded Rajan to be "watchful over the
competitiveness of India's economy and the exchange rate."
Rajan, in turn, called on Subramanian and the government to
pass the goods and services tax bill through parliament, saying
it would send "a strong signal" that India can overcome its
political differences.
At the same time, they agreed on issues such as establishing
a monetary policy committee to set interest rates as well as the
need for "tolerance" of views in political debates.
Both men had worked together at the International Monetary
Fund where Rajan was chief economist.
(Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Toby Chopra)