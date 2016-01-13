MUMBAI Jan 13 Reserve Bank of India Governor
Raghuram Rajan has challenged the staff to improve the work
culture at the 81-year old central bank, with less bureaucracy,
more communication and openness to outside thinking, and
improved compliance.
"The imagery that comes to mind for critics is of a
traditional unimaginative organization rather than a dynamic
intelligent one," Rajan wrote in a memo to the RBI's 17,000
staff seen by Reuters.
"Our regulations are not always very clear. Our staff
sometimes is neither well informed of our own regulations nor
willing to help the customer. Our responses are occasionally
extraordinarily slow and bureaucratic," he added.
Rajan also expressed concern that the RBI was not seen as
enforcing compliance, saying that in India "we do not punish the
wrong-doer - unless he is small and weak." The RBI regulates the
country's currency and debt markets, as well as the public
sector banks.
The memo challenged staff to improve its performance
standards through an appraisal system that better rewards top
performers, while urging staff to improve communication among
employees.
Rajan, former chief economist at the International Monetary
Fund, also expressed some staff did not display enough curiosity
about areas outside the RBI, urging workers to read outside
sources and learn about "the wider world."
"This has to change if the organization is to remain
vibrant. In complacency and self-satisfaction lies a slow
descent into mediocrity," Rajan wrote.
Rajan also reiterated the need to hire people from outside
the RBI to improve the quality of research in the central bank,
a subject that is traditionally controversial in public
institutions in India, where seniority is traditionally the
determinant for promotions.
Rajan three-year tenure is set to end in September, though
markets are awaiting to see if he will be re-appointed for an
additional two years.
