* RBI to hold repo rate at 8.00 pct at April meeting
* MSF rate, cash reserve ratio seen unchanged
By Shaloo Shrivastava and Swati Chaturvedi
March 27 The Reserve Bank of India is expected
to keep its key interest rate steady at 8 percent on April 1 as
inflation has eased, according to all 53 economists polled by
Reuters.
In his fight to lower stubbornly high inflation, RBI chief
Raghuram Rajan has hiked interest rates thrice since he took
over in September, surprising markets on two of those occasions.
But the RBI is expected to hold fire next week after
February wholesale price inflation slowed to below the central
bank's commonly perceived 5 percent comfort level for the first
time in 9 months and retail price rises eased to a 25-month low.
The poll showed the RBI will keep the repo rate unchanged at
8.0 percent until at least October while the cash reserve ratio
won't be changed from 4.0 percent until July 2015 at the
earliest - the end of the forecast horizon.
"A status quo looks likely, given that the RBI is under no
immediate pressure to take action given the dip in both CPI and
WPI," said Vishnu Varathan, an economist at Mizuho Bank.
Wholesale prices rose a slower than expected 4.68 percent in
February as food and fuel prices moderated while consumer price
inflation eased for third straight month to a 25-month low of
8.10 percent.
The poll suggested the RBI's next move will be a cut
although a few economists chose not to provide forecasts for the
rest of the year, saying they were unable to make predictions
before the results of national elections due to start in two
weeks.
Investors' confidence has been revived in recent weeks on
the likelihood the elections will usher in a new government led
by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, which widely perceived
to be more business-friendly.
Indeed, the Indian rupee has been touching
seven-month highs while the stock market has set successive
records, with foreign investors particularly heavy buyers of
shares.
Banking shares have led the gains on optimism about a
looming recovery in the economy, which is expected to have grown
at its slowest pace in a decade, and bets the RBI would keep
interest rates on hold for now.
Despite the market euphoria in the run-up to the elections,
analysts cautioned that inflation, high borrowing rates, weak
industrial output and subdued demand are among the main economic
risk facing the next government.
"We need a government which continues on the path of fiscal
consolidation and if it (the new government) does that then
there will be space for monetary policy easing," said Ashutosh
Datar, an economist at IIFL.
(Polling and analysis by Swati Chaturvedi; Editing by Kim
Coghill)