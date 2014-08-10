NEW DELHI Aug 10 India's central bank has started preliminary discussions with the finance ministry on monetary policy framework, which includes targeting consumer price index-based inflation, its governor Raghuram Rajan on Sunday said.

Last week, the cenral bank kept the policy rates unchanged, third time in a row at 8 percent, and set a target to bring down retail inflation to 6 percent by March 2016.

Rajan also said cut in the Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) will not impact government's borrowing costs as credit demand remains muted.

On Aug. 5, the Reserve Bank of India lowered banks' minimum bond holding requirements, known as the SLR, by half a percentage point to 22.0 percent to free up more money for lending, effective from Aug. 9. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; writing by Mayank Bhardwaj)