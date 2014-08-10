MUMBAI Aug 10 India's central bank said on Sunday its board has approved the transfer of a surplus profit of 526.79 billion rupees ($8.62 billion) to the government for the year ended June 2014.

This compares with a surplus transfer of 330.10 billion rupees last year. The central bank said the transfer will take effect on Monday. (1 US dollar = 61.1400 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Larry King)