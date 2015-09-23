MUMBAI, Sept 23 The Reserve Bank of India
proposed relaxing some of the rules for domestic companies
looking to raise funds overseas through external commercial
borrowing, a long-anticipated move.
The RBI said companies will now be able to borrow up to $50
million in ECBs with 3-year maturities and more than $50 million
for 5-year maturities. The previous limits had been around $20
million, an investment banker said.
The RBI also said it would now allow real estate investment
trusts and infrastructure investment trusts to raise
rupee-denominated funds offshore, a step likely to provide some
relief to the cash-strapped real estate sector in India.
India has long imposed tight rules on companies raising
money abroad. In a country with a chronic current account
deficit, excessive overseas borrowing could create a weaker
external position. A narrowing deficit and growing foreign
exchange reserves mean the central bank can now ease some of
those rules.
"An attempt has now been made to replace the ECB policy with
a more rational and liberal framework, keeping in view the
evolving domestic as well as global macro-economic and financial
conditions,," the RBI said in a statement.
As part of the proposals, the RBI also said it would allow
funds raised from ECBs to be directed to additional purposes,
including certain infrastructure lending and some overseas
direct investments.
However, the RBI also proposed tightening how much companies
can pay to borrow via ECBs, saying it would lower by 50 basis
points the current all-in-cost ceiling of 350 bps over 6-month
Libor for 3-5 year loans and 500 bps over Libor for above 5 year
maturitoes.
Relaxing the guidelines had been expected after a government
committee in April had submitted its recommendations.
The RBI asked for market participants to provide feedback by
Oct 11.
