NEW DELHI, June 27 The Indian government has
whittled down its list of candidates to become the next governor
of the Reserve Bank of India to four, three of whom are
economists and veterans of the central bank with the other the
head of the country's largest bank.
A senior government official said the four were: RBI Deputy
Governor Urjit Patel; former deputy governors Rakesh Mohan and
Subir Gokarn; and State Bank of India Chair Arundhati
Bhattacharya.
Two government officials also said that outgoing Governor
Raghuram Rajan was expected to join the search committee to
appoint three external members of a new six-member RBI Monetary
Policy Committee.
The objective, these officials said on condition of
anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, was to ensure
that the MPC is constituted as soon as possible - probably
before the appointment of Rajan's successor.
(Reporting by Douglas Busvine and Rupam Jain)