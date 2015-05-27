May 27 The Reserve Bank of India:

RBI says reserve money grew 11.4 pct year on year in week to May 22 vs 11 pct year ago RBI says currency in circulation grew 10.8 pct y-o-y in week to May 22 vs 10.8 pct year ago RBI says currency in circulation down 48 bln rupees to 15.2 trln rupees in week to May 22

(Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bengaluru)