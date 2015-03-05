By Neha Dasgupta and Manoj Kumar
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, March 6 Having agreed this
week to formally adopt inflation targeting as a guiding star for
monetary policy, India's government and central bank remain at
odds over how crucial decisions are made.
Both sides support the setting up of a Monetary Policy
Committee, as first officially proposed in 2014 when a different
government was in power, and Reserve Bank of India Governor
Raghuram Rajan was just four months into the job.
But, say officials with knowledge of the various proposals,
the two sides disagree over everything else -- the size of the
committee, its composition and whether the central bank chief
would have the final say, in the form of a veto.
"There is no convergence," said one senior policymaker
familiar with the issues.
Rajan triumphed this week by binding Prime Minister Narendra
Modi's 10-month-old government to a monetary strategy built
around inflation targeting, following a trend at other major
central banks in both developed and emerging market economies.
And on Wednesday, just days after the government presented
its first full budget, the RBI unexpectedly lowered its policy
rate for the second time this year, backing efforts to revive
growth as inflation cools.
The RBI governor, who takes advice from his deputies and a
panel of external advisers, said the external advisers were not
consulted for the latest rate cut.
Going forward, Rajan, a defender of central bank
independence and former International Monetary Fund chief
economist, will have to seek common ground with a government
that wants its own appointees to have a role in deciding rates.
"Conflict between the RBI and finance ministry cannot be
ruled out," said one finance ministry official.
Currently, there appears to be harmony on the big issues.
After ministers welcomed Wednesday's RBI rate cut, Rajan gave
cautious support for the 2015/16 budget presented by Finance
Minister Arun Jaitley days earlier.
"This is a good beginning and we are going to be watchful,"
Rajan said.
Holding onto operational independence could be easier for
Rajan when things are going comparatively well. For now
inflation is falling, the current account deficit is nowhere
near the parlous state it was in 2013, the rupee is stable, and
the economy, while weak in parts, is picking up momentum.
POLITICS OF COMMITTEE-MAKING
Monetary policy committees have become the norm among major
central banks in the world, but how one would work in India is
still uncentrain, as officials have only held preliminary
discussions of proposals.
The government will need to pass through parliament an
amendment to the RBI Act to clear any changes to the central
bank's objectives, officials said.
Any signs of government influence in the central bank's
decisions would worry investors, given India's history of high
spending, which if accompanied by low interest rates could lead
to a surge in inflation and deepening debt problems.
"A government's active role in monetary policy-making risks
undermining the central bank's independence and might result in
conflict of interests in terms of broader economic priorities,"
said Radhika Rao, an economist at DBS in Singapore.
Investors recognise the merits of reducing the influence of
a single individual, even one as trusted as Rajan, and would
welcome change at an institution regarded as conservative and
hierarchical.
But they wouldn't want to see India's central bank coming
under the kind of political pressure suspected of taking place
in South Korea and Indonesia, for example, or suffering a
controversy like one presently gripping Turkey.
Although the RBI is not statutorily independent, as the
governor is appointed by the government, it currently enjoys
broad autonomy in setting rates.
Things could be different once an MPC is established.
A panel appointed by the central bank has proposed a
five-member committee, composed of the RBI Governor, the deputy
governor, a central bank executive director and two external
members picked by the central bank.
A government-appointed commission, however, has recommended
a seven-member panel composed of the RBI Governor, an executive
member of the RBI board, along with five external members picked
by the government, of which two would be selected in
consultation with the RBI.
In addition, the government would send a non-voting
representative to policy meetings. The commission also
recommends that the RBI governor gets veto power over the
committee's decisions though it should be followed by a public
statement.
Some government officials oppose giving the governor veto
power, however, while many in the RBI view it as essential if
government-appointees are included in the committee.
"If internal (RBI) members are in majority, there is no need
for governor to have veto power. If external powers have
majority, governor should be given veto power. Otherwise, the
central bank's independence will be compromised," the
policymaker familiar with the RBI's discussions said.
Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian declined to
address the veto issue when asked by reporters: "We haven't got
to that stage yet."
