* Govt advised central bank to abolish banknotes - RBI
* Documents show RBI warned of potential fallout
* RBI expected impact of ban to be "transitory"
By Rajesh Kumar Singh and Suvashree Choudhury
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Jan 20 India pushed ahead with
its decision to scrap banknotes even as the Reserve Bank of
India's (RBI) own board expressed concern whether the cash
could be replaced quickly enough, the central bank has said in
written testimony to parliament.
The revelation comes amid growing criticism about whether
the central bank and the government had sufficiently assessed
the potential fallout from the Nov. 8 ban of about 86 percent of
the cash then in circulation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's shock move caused a severe
cash shortage that brought large parts of the economy to a
virtual standstill, as the central bank struggled to print new
500-rupee and 2,000-rupee notes to replace the old currency.
A copy of the private testimony to a parliament panel, seen
by Reuters, showed the central bank had also warned the
government of "possible inconvenience to the public for some
time," among the potential consequences of the massive exercise.
Despite its own doubts, the testimony showed, the RBI board
approved the plan to ban 500-rupee and 1,000-rupee notes, as it
believed the move would rein in counterfeiting and reliance on
cash, and pull unaccounted cash into the financial system.
"It might not immediately be possible to replace these notes
fully in terms of both value and volume," the board felt at a
meeting ahead of Modi's Nov. 8 announcement, according to the
central bank submission.
But the RBI's board ultimately believed that "corrective"
action could be taken and decided to recommend the move, the
document showed. The RBI also believed the impact of such an
exercise would be "transitory", given its efforts to quickly
replace the old notes, it said in the testimony.
The RBI's endorsement of the government action has drawn
strong criticism from several former policymakers, including
former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's
1991 financial reforms and a former central bank governor.
The document also notes the proposal to ban the cash had
come from the government, in a letter a day before the
announcement that advised the RBI to "immediately" put the plan
before its board for approval.
Under India's RBI Act, such a move was necessary.
The central bank did not immediately respond to Reuters'
request for comments on its submission to parliament.
"PAINFUL" FOR RBI
Since Modi declared the ban, the central bank has been
forced to announce a barrage of measures to soften the impact,
including several high-profile reversals, undermining confidence
in it.
In a letter to RBI Governor Urjit Patel, unions of central
bank employees called such criticism "painful", and accused the
government of steering decisions behind the replacement of the
banned notes, saying that "blatantly encroaches" on the central
bank's jurisdiction.
The government, however, has denied it was taking the
decisions during the implementation, saying that it was merely
cooperating with the RBI and reiterating that it fully respected
the autonomy of the central bank.
Power and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal said such cooperation
was necessary, since it involved an unprecedented "exercise" and
that the flurry of action showed India's flexibility in taking
the necessary measures.
"They never had got an experience of this kind of a war-type
situation," Goyal said, referring to the RBI. "So, every
organization which is doing this is doing it for the first time.
You will learn as you go along."
Previous banknote bans have not had such a dramatic impact
as they removed only a small fraction of cash from circulation.
($1=68.2300 Indian rupees)
