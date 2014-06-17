MUMBAI, June 17 Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Tuesday the next few quarters would be engaged in combating inflation.

India's wholesale price inflation hit a five-month high in May, and prospects of weak summer monsoon rains and turmoil in Iraq have increased the risk of rising food and fuel prices.

In May, wholesale prices rose a faster-than-expected 6.01 percent as a 19 percent increase in potato prices during the month pushed up food inflation to 9.50 percent from 8.64 percent in April. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)