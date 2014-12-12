NEW DELHI/MUMBAI Dec 12 The Reserve Bank of
India will start talks with the government for an "appropriate
timeline" to ensure the economy is within a medium term
inflation target of 2-6 percent, Governor Raghuram Rajan said on
Friday.
"Going forward, we will discuss an appropriate timeline with
the government in which the economy should move to the centre of
the medium term inflation band of 2-6," Rajan said in a lecture
at an industry event.
Rajan added "a glide path" towards lowering inflation to
those levels worked best for India by ensuring moderate economic
growth.
The RBI governor also proposed a debate on whether India
needed more institutions "to ensure deficits stay within control
and the quality of budgets is high," noting other countries had
independent bodies that provided opinions on fiscal budgets
