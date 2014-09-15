The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seal is pictured on a gate outside the RBI headquarters in Mumbai October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Monday inflation in Asia's third-largest economy was still high and there was no point in cutting interest rates to see inflation pick up again.

The RBI wants to bring down interest rates when it is "feasible", Rajan told a banking conference.

Retail inflation, which the central bank tracks for setting lending rates, edged down marginally to 7.8 percent in August from 7.96 percent a month earlier, helped by slower annual rises in prices of fuel and clothes.

